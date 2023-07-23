Headlines

Bollywood

Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview

Sunny Leone revealed that a lot of big names from Bollywood reached out to her after her infamous interview in 2016 went on air.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

A former pornstar, Sunny Leone came in the limelight when she participated in the fifth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss (2011-12). She then made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 erotic thriller Jism 2 and has since then been a part of multiple films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali languages.

In 2016, Sunny's interview with former TV journalist Bhupendra Chaubey became controversial after the anchor was accused of asking sexist questions about her past, and the actress was appreciated for maintaining her calm demeanour. Now, in a recent interview, Leone recalled how she received support from several big names in Bollywood after the interview went on air.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Sunny said, "There were a few people who heard about the interview or saw it and got that cringe and reached out to say ‘hello,’ which was really nice. Aamir Khan called me, Mr. Anil Kapoor was one of them, I think Hrithik Roshan also called me, Sonam Kapoor as well. There were a few people, and all of them just said things like, ‘Proud of you’ and ‘Stay strong'."

When the actress was further asked if trolls commenting on her background still affects her, she added, "I just don’t deal with it. If you pull all the layers of the cards I have up then of course, it hurts my feelings because you don’t want people to say such rude, nasty things but for the most part, I don’t pay attention. I have broken it down in my head as to they don’t know me, I don’t know them. They are completely entitled to their opinion and I just leave it at that. I can’t take what they say seriously because maybe they don’t take themselves seriously, maybe they are so angry with their lives. They are unhappy people, they have to say something bad about someone else."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone's upcoming film Kennedy premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the neo-noir drama stars Rahul Bhat as the titular character, and Abhilash Thapliyal playing one of the key roles. The film will release in India later this year.

