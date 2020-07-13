Sunny Leone practicing social distancing in California beach will wipe away your Monday blues instantly

Sunny Leone is currently practicing social distancing at California beach with her husband Daniel Weber. The Bollywood actress shared images from the beach, where she was seen in an aqua blue attire. Meanwhile, Daniel Weber was seen shirtless there.

Sharing an image of herself, Sunny wrote, "Social distancing at the beach!! Can’t get any better then this! California LOVE!" She also posted another picture with husband Daniel Weber and wrote, "In the sunshine with this hottie"

Take a look:

Their kids Nisha, Asher and Noah Kaur Weber were not seen at the beach. The family had recently practiced social distancing at Lake Balboa. Sharing images from there, Sunny had shared, "So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!"

Sunny flew down to Los Angeles in May. The actress was recently seen in a dance number, which was produced by husband Daniel. She has also made some fun videos with Daniel to keep her fans entertained during the lockdown.