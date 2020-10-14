Sunny Leone pens thoughtful note as daughter Nisha Kaur Weber turns 5

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional yet adorable note for her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, who turned five on Wednesday.

In her latest post that comprised of a photo of Nisha's tiny hands holding a yellow rose and another with the same photo accompanied by an audio clip, Sunny Leone penned a beautiful note wishing her daughter a happy birthday.

While the audio clip had little Nisha talking about her birthday wish, the post's captioned was thoughtfully written by her mother Sunny Leone.

In the audio clip, Nisha shared her birthday wish for the world. She said, "For my birthday I want all the children around the world to stand together against evil."

On the other hand, while sharing the photo and the audio message, Leone wrote alongside it, "Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God."

Leone added, "I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become eviler than kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world."

Leone concluded her post by saying that she pledges to try to spread her daughter Nisha's message and mentioned she will help in restoring kindness across the world.

Leone wrote, "For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives."

Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, adopted Nisha in 2017.