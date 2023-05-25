Search icon
Sunny Leone opens up about facing mean comments in her career, people who said she is 'just a porn star...'

While promoting Kennedy, Sunny Leone recalled how people mocked her past and stereotyped her as an eye-candy in films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is elated as she and her team of the latest-released film, Kennedy, received a 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival. The film premiered in the Midnight Screenings section of the festival in the Grand Theatre Lumiere. While promoting the film at the festival, Sunny interacted with Forbes India and stated how she overcome mean comments over the years. 

In the conversation, Sunny recalled how people mocked her past and how with Kennedy, things are different for her. "I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said, 'You can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added,' all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was.”

Here's Sunny Leone on Cannes red carpet  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny further revealed how she used to hide her pain after getting affected by mean comments. The actress stated that the people don’t always know how their comments or what they say or people who write these articles that are just nasty, or people think the worst of you. Sunny said, "You hide behind your smile going, ‘No, it’s okay, I’m going to push past this’ but deep down inside it does hurt your feelings and it does affect you but as an entertainer, you are not allowed to show that." 

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr Akshay Indikar.

