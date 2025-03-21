Sunny Leone has collaborated with Bhojpuri singer Neelkamal Singh, and their first song 'Ladki Deewani' has impressed the masses. Read on to know what Sunny has to say about it.

Actress Sunny Leone has impressed the masses with her latest Bhojpuri song Ladki Deewani. Neelkamal Singh has brought a fresh new vibe to his music, stepping beyond Bhojpuri hits into the world of high-energy Hindi party songs with Ladki Deewani.

Neelkamal talked about this leap, saying, “Mujhe kaafi waqt se kuch naya try karna tha, aur Ladki Deewani ekdum perfect song laga. Bhushan Kumar aur T-Series ka support mila, aur bas phir maine socha—ab party shuru karte hain! This song doesn’t just play—it hijacks your mood, grabs your feet, and makes you move. Aur jab Sunny Leone ka tadka lag gaya, toh bas phir kya… dhamaka tai hai!”

Sunny Leone on her new song

The Ragini MMS 2 actress added “From the moment I heard Ladki Deewani, I knew it was pure fire! The energy, the beats, the vibe—it’s the kind of song that just makes you want to dance. And shooting with Neel Kamal was such a blast! We hit it off instantly, shared so many laughs, and had the best time bringing this song to life. Working with T-Series always feels like home.”

She added: “Our journey goes back years and they just know how to create magic. Ladki Deewani is no different—it will set the dance floors on fire! I had the best time filming this and I can’t wait for everyone to feel the same energy. So turn it up and let’s get this party started!”

Before the song Ladki Deewani, Sunny was seen in Himesh Reshamiya's Badass Ravi Kumar. The musical action film was directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film “The Xpose”, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his titular role.

