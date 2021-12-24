Sunny Leone's 'Madhuban' lands into trouble, people demand ban on song - Know why

Sunny Leone has landed herself into controversy again, and this time she's been accused of hurting religious sentiments. Sunny's latest song 'Madhuban,' starring Leone with the vocals of Kanika Kapoor has grabbed attention in the wrong way.

In the song, Sunny is looking charmer in seducing outfits, but the lyrics and the theme of the song are facing the wrath of the audience. Sunny grooves to the beats of Sharib-Toshi and proclaims, "Nache... Madhuban mein Radhika." In the digital world, netizens are trashing the song, for being 'offensive' to goddess Radha (also known as Radhika). Many users have also pointed out that even the title 'Madhuban' mocks the sacred place of Assam.

Sunny's social media post is full of such hateful comments, and people are showing their discontent on her latest single furiously. Even the comemnt section of the song's YouTube video has been turned off. Many users demanded a ban on the song, as it is hurting their sentiments.

Here are a few comments

Not at all interested cant u have some other name for the song or just the writer of song have some methods to defame madhuban and our radha maa at any cost

And don't say that ohh this not to defame this is imaginary creation of song fed up from urduwood anti hindu narrative December 22, 2021

"Nache Madhuban main Radhika" bcoz shri Radharani was a grt devotee of Shri Krishna n she would go ecstatic by simply chanting his name n dnce all day completely blissed out bcoz of her sheer devotion for d Lord bt d song z treating it as if its a party song which z so nt correct December 22, 2021

Radha is not dancer she is a devotee...madhuban is a noble place madhuban mein radha aise dance nahi karti ...shameful lyrics — SHUBHAMINDIA@1727 (@SHUBHAM17271) December 22, 2021



A few days ago, Sunny confidently said to IANS, "We are sure, this song, 'Madhuban' is going to be a hit and will top the charts. I want Madhuban to be the biggest party anthem of this year. So guys watch it and make your reels." Well, the 'Ek Paheli Leela' star would not have imagined that her song can receive such reactions. On the work front, Sunny will soon be seen in web series 'Anamika,' and film 'Shero.'