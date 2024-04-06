Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sunny Leone claims she was engaged before meeting Daniel Weber, called off marriage with ex-partner: 'I asked him..'

Why Rajasthan Royals is wearing special all-pink jersey during IPL 2024 match against RCB?

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

IMD issues heatwave alert in several parts of India for next 2 days, check state-wise forecast here

BJP President JP Nadda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

'Will women sit back if...' CM Mamata accuses NIA officials of attacking villagers in Bengal

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Ramzan: What did Mughal emperors eat for sehri, iftar?

Bowlers with most maiden overs in IPL

8 most colorful insects on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Sunny Leone claims she was engaged before meeting Daniel Weber, called off marriage with ex-partner: 'I asked him..'

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

Makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 announce release window with new poster, excited fans ask, 'what's the date?'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sunny Leone claims she was engaged before meeting Daniel Weber, called off marriage with ex-partner: 'I asked him..'

In the latest episode of Spilitsvilla X5, Sunny Leone opened up about her broken engagement and claimed that she called off marriage two months before as her ex-partner was cheating on her.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 08:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Sunny Leone (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ along with Tanuj Virwani, shared during a recent episode of the show that her ex-partner cheated on her. The actress revealed that she was engaged to the person and they were about to get married in two months when he told Sunny that he doesn’t love her anymore.

The episode takes an emotional turn when Sunny consoles Dewangini. She also pours her heart out while recalling her own heartbreaking story of a broken engagement and overcoming betrayal. She said, “I also was engaged once before I met my husband. I had a gut feeling that something was wrong, and something was really wrong… He was cheating on me! I just asked him if he loved me anymore, and he was like, ‘No, I don’t love you anymore’.”

Sunny eventually tied the knot with Daniel Weber and the couple has three children — daughter Nisha, and a pair of twins, Noah and Asher. The actress added, “This was two months before our wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, the dress was picked, everything was done… And it was like the worst feeling ever. But then God does amazing things and sends an angel, my current husband who was there when my mom passed away, and also when my dad passed away. And he has been here since. There is a bigger, greater plan for you and you deserve the best.” 

MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please is available for screening on MTV and Jio Cinema.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer invests big in healthtech startup, Rs 100000000 raised from…

Salman Khan's worst film never released in theatres, lost Rs 72 crore; not Race 3, Tubelight, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

'I have home to return to': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias

Viral video: Woman, 21, bravely rushes into burning building to rescue caged dog, watch

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement