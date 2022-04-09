Sunny Leone celebrates her 11th marriage anniversary, talks about 'opening envelopes' to pay for their reception

Sunny Leone celebrated 11 years of togetherness with her husband Daniel Weber, and she shared an inspiring, unknown story behind their wedding on social media. In a prolonged post, Sunny looked back at their journey and shared that they paid for the wedding reception by opening envelopes they received from their guests. She even added that wedding preparation was all wrong, and even the attendees didn't make their occasion pleasant.

Sunny posted an image from their marriage and shared it with a caption that summarises their 11 years. "A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!"

Here's Sunny's post

Sunny and Daniel got married in 2011, and the couple is blessed with three children, Nisha Kaur Weber (adopted), Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber (via surrogacy). Previously while promoting her series Anamika, Sunny said as her work pressure is increasing, finding a balance between professional commitment and parenthood is becoming tougher for her.

While she believes that playing the title role in 'Anamika' has given her a chance to showcase her skill as an actress and she is planning for more such action-packed projects in the coming time, she mentioned how her three children have become so emotionally attached to her during the lockdown period that leaving them home for work gives her separation anxiety at times.

Apart from Anamika, Sunny is busy working on south Indian films - 'Rangeela', 'Shero', 'Oh My Ghost'. She is also working on Hindi film 'Koka Kola', 'Helen' and making a special appearance in the film 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'.