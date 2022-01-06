Sunny Leone brutally trolled for not holding daughter Nisha’s hand, Daniel Weber steps in to defend

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber has been proud parents to Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. However, recently Sunny got trolled for being 'ignorant' towards Nisha Kaur, and not holding her hand in public. Many netizens claimed that Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha for publicity.

However, Daniel has stepped up and he has given his take on the whole incident. While speaking to Bollywood Life, Daniel said, "Oh my god, this is absurd, I don’t even want to talk about it. I really don’t care about what people think. My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is six and she knows how to walk. She is the princess of my house. It’s absurd that people have such thinking." Webber further added that they don't need to prove their love to anyone and Nisha is beloved of the entire Webber family.

Recently Sunny Leone opened up about her infamous interview back in 2016 with a veteran TV journalist who subjected her to a barrage of inappropriate and sexist questions.

Speaking about the same to Bollywood Bubble, Sunny Leone said that she was hurt and affected on many levels. She also mentioned that the fact that no one tried to stop it hurt her even more.

"These people hated me or said bad things about me for years and now someone bashes me on television. And now I am ok and now I am accepted. I was the same person before. So great that they recognise that ‘Hey I am a person’. But it really did hurt me," Sunny told the portal.

Recalling the infamous interview, Sunny said that at one point during the conversation, she wanted to set off but decided against it. Sunny said, "I thought I should observe respect if he is someone higher on the totem pole. And one should always respect their elders. So, I sat there. I wanted it to end. I almost got out of it. I was so close but then he said, 'No no no, sit down' so I said ok."

On the work front, besides her Tamil and Malayalam debuts, Sunny will also be seen in Hindi films 'Helen' and 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'.