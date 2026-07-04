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Sunny Deol wins internet by hoping to work with Tillotama Shome again after Ikka, actress flattered by superstar's gesture: 'I'm nothing'

Sunny Deol dropped a comment on Tillotama Shome's post, leaving the internet and the actress in awe of him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunny Deol wins internet by hoping to work with Tillotama Shome again after Ikka, actress flattered by superstar's gesture: 'I'm nothing'
Tillotama Shome with Sunny Deol (Image source: Twitter)
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Sunny Deol is a man of few words, and he made a sweet exception for his co-star Tillotama Shome. Sunny has left fans smiling with a rare public display of admiration for his Ikka co-star Tillotama Shome, proving that some of the strongest professional bonds continue long after the cameras stop rolling.

Sunny Deol wins Tillotama Shome and the internet's heart 

The exchange unfolded on Instagram after Tillotama shared a post reflecting on Ikkis. Among the many comments, one stood out: that of Sunny Deol, who wrote, “It was so wonderful working with you. HOPE to work together soon.” Known for being reserved on social media, Sunny’s message quickly caught the attention of fans and the industry alike. An overwhelmed Tillotama replied, “Aaaaaaaaaaa this message makes me so happy! You are a man of few words, and so this message means even more to me. HOPE eternal. Without Hope, am nothing.”

image

About Ikka

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka marks the return of Sunny as a lawyer after the iconic Damini (1993). With this movie, he also reunited with Akshaye Khanna, 29 years after their blockbuster collaboration in Border (1997). 

At the centre of the story is Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), a celebrated lawyer known for his unwavering principles and belief in justice. As he says in the trailer, “Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hain." But when a high-profile attempted murder case forces him to defend Shauryamann Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), everything he stands for is put to the test. What begins as a legal battle soon becomes a conflict that challenges his convictions, his relationships, and the life he has built.

In this film, Tillotama Shome plays Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor whose pursuit of justice places her on a collision course with one of the country's most celebrated lawyers, while Dia Mirza plays Avantika, Arjun's wife, who finds herself trying to protect her family as the consequences of the case begin to seep into every corner of their lives. Ikka will premiere on Netflix on July 10. 

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