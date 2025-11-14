Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol appeared in this 1996 film starring Dharmendra's son, director died by suicide before its release

Pooja Deol made an uncredited appearance in Sunny Deol's Himmat, that also starred Tabu and Shilpa Shetty. The film's director Anand died by suicide after his wife Sangeeta Singh cheated on him with the movie's financier Dinesh Gandhi.

While Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol are well-known public figures, the rest of the Deol family prefers to keep a low profile. Sunny's wife Pooja Deol and Bobby's wife Tanya Deol have main able to stay from the limelight, even after being the Bollywood wives. Pooja has even appeared in a just a single scene in a 1996 film headlined by none other than Sunny.

The film being talked about is the action drama Himmat, which also starred Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shilpa Shetty in the leading roles. Sudesh Berry, Mukesh Khanna, Mohan Joshi, Gulshan Grover, Kiran Kumar, Navin Nischol, and Tinu Verma are also seen in supporting characters. In a scene in a club, Pooja Deol also appears in an uncredited cameo.

Himmat faced several production troubles before it hit theatres. Divya Bharti was signed for the the film, but after her untimely death in 1993, she was replaced with Tabu. The film's original director was Anand aka Uday Narayan Singh. As per reports, his wife Sangeeta Singh was cheating on him with the film's financier Dinesh Gandhi. Shocked by her infidelity, Anand ended his life by suicide.

The cinematographer Sunil Sharma completed the film and was also given the director's credit. Sangeeta was given the producer credit and the Sunny Deol-starrer was released as Dinesh Gandhi's Himmat. The film opened with tribute to Anand with the first credit reading as, "In loving memory of our beloved Anand (Uday Narayan Singh).

Coming back to Pooja Deol, she was born on September 21, 1957 in London. She is the daughter of Krishan Dev Mahal, an Indian settled in the UK, and June Sarah Mahal, a British woman with royal lineage. Her real name is Lynda Deol and she changed it after her marriage to Sunny Deol in 1984.

They had a hugh-hush wedding in London and kept it a secret for his career growth until their wedding pictures were published by a UK-based magazine. The couple has two sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. While Karan made his acting debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rajveer's first Bollywood film was the 2023 release Dono. Both the movies bombed at the box office.

READ | Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala