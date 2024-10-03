Sunny Deol walked out of this film, it turned out to be masterstroke for Akshay Kumar, broke his flop streak, earned...

This film which was rejected by Sunny Deol, became a huge success for Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar recently shared a photo with the cast of his upcoming movie Housefull 5. Looking at the superstar's flop streak this year, fans have high hopes from this film. However, do you know, before this, in the 90s, Akshay had a series of flops but this film became a masterstroke for him?

The film we are talking about was first offered to Sunny Deol and he even said yes but then walked out of the film and it got shelved. Later, Akshay Kumar led the film and it became a commercial success. It is the 1999 film Jaanwar.

Jaanwar is an action drama film directed and produced by Suneel Darshan from a story written by Robin Bhatt and K.K. Singh. The film was first offered to Sunny Deol and he agreed to do the film. However, due to a misunderstanding between him and the filmmaker Suneel Darshan, he walked out of the film. Due to this, Suneel lost a lot of his money as he was also the producer, and the film got shelved.

Later, the film was revived and Akshay Kumar was offered the lead role. Before this film, the actor had given a number of flops including Aflatoon, Keemat, Angaaray, Barood, Aarzoo, International Khiladi, Zulmi, and Sangharsh among others. This film became a masterstroke for him and gave him his first hit after a series of flops. The film also starred Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles and became the 13th highest-grossing film of 1999. Made in Rs 4.5 crore, the film earned Rs 12.4 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the movie Housefull 5 and Welcome to The Jungle. He also has Sky Force in the pipeline. Sunny Deol on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Border 1947 which also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh and is produced by Aamir Khan.

