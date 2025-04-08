Ramayana Part One will be released on Diwali 2026 and Part Two will be released on Diwali 2027.

Sunny Deol has finally confirmed that he is playing the role of Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, has been creating major buzz, and Sunny’s confirmation has added to the excitement.

The actor revealed this during his appearance at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the actor in this powerful and iconic role. While speaking to News18, Sunny Deol confirmed, “I am working in Ramayan as Hanuman, yes that is true.” When asked if he considers himself religious, the actor responded, “Kaun bhagwan mein nahi maanta? Hum hain bhagwan ke wajah se hain. (Who doesn’t believe in God? We are here because of Him).”

Sunny was then asked if he found the role of Hanuman challenging when he was first offered the script. To this, Deol sportingly said, “

“For actors, we love challenging things because it’s fun. We have to nail the character and listen to our director. I immerse myself into my character so that people believe in it. I have not started shooting yet, but it will be one of the most mega films." Produced by Namit Malhotra, the mythological epic is being made in two parts, Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2, which are slated for theatrical release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively. Apart from Sunny Deol, the cast also includes Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, and Sheeba Chaddha.

During the recent Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir revealed that he completed shooting for Part One, and described his experience of playing Lord Rama. "It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics.”

Before Ramayana, Sunny Deol will be seen in actioner with Jaat. The movie will be released in cinemas on April 2025. Ramayana Part One will be released on Diwali 2026 and Part Two will be released on Diwali 2027.