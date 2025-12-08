FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Sunny Deol shares first post after Dharmendra's death, remembers him on 90th birth anniversary: 'Papa hamesha mere...'

Sunny Deol shared an emotional, unseen video of his dad Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary. The Sholay actor passed away on November 24.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 11:14 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunny Deol shares first post after Dharmendra's death, remembers him on 90th birth anniversary: 'Papa hamesha mere...'
Sunny Deol and Dharmendra
The veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away on Nvember 24 after a prolonged illness. He first tied the knot with Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was just 19 years old. They had four children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeta Deol. In 1980, Dharmendra tied the knot again with Hema Malini, and shared two daughters with her - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra is now survived by his two wives, two sons, and four daughters.

The Sholay star would have turned 90 on December 8. On his birth anniversary, Sunny Deol shared an emotional, unseen video remembering his dad. In the short clip, Sunny can be heard asking, "So papa, enjoying?", as picturesque valleys are seen behind the late actor. Dharmendra is then seen replying to Sunny, "I am really enjoying, my son. It's lovely." 

The Gadar actor captioned the post in Hindi, "आज मेरे पापा का जन्मदिन है। पापा हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं , मेरे अंदर हैं लव यू पापा। मिस यू। (Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Miss you)." This is Sunny's first post after Dharmendra's death. Both Sunny and Bobby shared a deep, close bond with their dad, whose death seemed to have shattered them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The two brothers held a special prayer meet for Dharmendra at Taj Lands End in Bandra on November 27. Hema Malini and her daughters kept a separate prayer meet for the late superstar at their home on the same date. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra among others, attended the two prayer meets.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra did over 300 films in his career spanning across six decades. His most famous movies included Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Phool Aur Patthar, Pratiggya, and Johnny Gaddaar. His last on-screen appearance will be in the period war drama Ikkis, which is slated to release in the cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas.

