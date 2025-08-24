Sunny Deol sends best wishes to Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, says Shah Rukh Khan 'will be very proud'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour, stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 04:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunny Deol has heaped praise on Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, for his upcoming series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny reshared the preview of the Netflix show and said that it looked "absolutely fantastic." He also stated that his brother Bobby Deol, who plays one of the leads in the series, has been appreciating Aryan. The Gadar star extended his best wishes to the star kid, saying that his father (Shah Rukh) will be very proud of him for his work.

"Dear @___aryan___ , your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise, your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte", wrote Sunny, along with adding three red heart emojis.

The preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled at a special event in Mumbai on Wednesday, with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan at the attendance. The show, described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour, stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. Multiple celebs including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Salman Khan will be seen making cameo appearances.

Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan are the co-creators of the series. Aryan has co-written the show with Siddiqi and Chauhan. Gauri has produced the series under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

