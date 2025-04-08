Sunny Deol shared that Aamir Khan wants to be perfect about everything in Lahore 1947. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is headlined by Deol and produced by Khan.

Sunny Deol will be seen next in the upcoming action drama Jaat, slated to release in theatres this Thursday on April 10. Before Jaat, the actor had Lahore 1947 slated to release in the Republic Day weekend this year in January, but the film got postponed. Deol has now said that the period drama is getting delayed because of Aamir Khan, who is producing the film under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about Lahore 1947, the Border actor said, "That film is definitely coming. Its shooting has also wrapped up. I started Jaat after that. But that is taking slightly more time because Aamir Khan is the producer. he wants to take his time, wants to edit, wants to see everything, he wants to be very perfect about everything."

Set against the partition of India in 1947, Lahore 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in pivotal roles. The film marks Sunny Deol's reunion with the filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi after their three blockbusters Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak in the 1990s.

Talking about his collaboration with Rajkumar Santoshi after more than 30 years, the Indian actor said, "I think everybody wants to see us together because of our previous films, which I assume everybody loved. It took us long to come back together. In fact we have been working on Lahore 1947 for so many years. Several actors heard the story and many of them were supposed to do it as well but it didn't happen. But Gadar 2 made everything happen."

Meanwhile, coming back to Jaat, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by Telugu production company Mythri Movie Makers.