Bollywood

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Sunny Deol said on The Kapil Sharma Show that the film industry was against Gadar and distributors did not want to buy the film.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Gadar 2, which is the sequel to their 2001 blockbuster film Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. The original film was one of the highest grossing Indian films at that time, grossing over Rs 100 crore when it released in 2001. However, recently Sunny revealed that the release wasn't exactly smooth.

Recently when Sunny and Ameesha appeared on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny Deol arrived as his character Tara Singh. During the episode, Sunny made a shocking claim about the initial reaction of the film industry to the film. 

When the actor was questioned by host Kapil Sharma about the feeling and emotions he had ahead of the film release, Sunny replied in Punjabi, “There is excitement but also nervousness. When the film had released then, everyone in the industry…(gestured thumbs down). But the way the audiences pulled it up, everyone just flipped.”  

Sunny added, “Jab Gadar – Ek Prem Katha lagi, tab humein nahin pata tha ki yeh film gadar machayegi (When Gadar- Ek Prem Katha was released we didn't think this film create a sensation). People used to say, ‘Yeh Punjabi film hai. Isse Hindi mein dub karo’(This is a Punjabi film, dub it in Hindi). Some distributors said, ‘Main toh nahin kharidunga yeh film’ (I will not buy this film). So we did face a lot of issues. Lekin janta ko film itni pasand aayi ki unhone sab ka munh bandh karwa diya! Unhone hi humein himmat di hai ki hum part 2 banayein, (but the audience liked it so much that everyone was left shut and they gave us the motivation to make part 2 of the film)” he said.

Gadar 2 brings back the original cast of Sunny and Ameesha Patel, as well as Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son. The sequel has also been directed by Anil Sharma. While the first part told the cross-border love story of Tara and Sakeena around the Partition, Gadar 2 is set around the 1971 India-Pakistan War. It tells the story of how Sunny’s  Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) back home. Gadar 2 is all set to release in theatres on 11 August. 

 

