Sunny Deol made a huge comeback last year with the blockbuster Gadar 2, that wreaked havoc at the box office. In his recent interview, the action superstar revealed that there was a time during the 80s and 90s when big production houses didn't wish to work with him and his father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

Talking to the Indian Express Screen, the National Award-winning actor said, "The reality of life is that there are camps everywhere. Camps usually go with the people who are part of them and who will do chamchagiri (sycophancy) for one another. Somehow, people who are very upfront. We are Jats, you know. Toh kuch bhi jo karte hain toh hum log darte nahin, hum karte hain. Aur hum sharmaate nahin kisi cheez se, sachche hain (So whatever we do, we are not afraid, we do it. And we are not ashamed of anything, we are honest). So people don’t like that."

Sunny further added, "You can see that in the latter half of my dad’s career, in the 80s and 90s, lot of big (production) houses did not work with papa. I also didn’t have any house working with me. There were no houses there. But what happens is, when you are talented, you are there and you can give those things. So that’s how I became a producer, I tried to bring in films, we did try to do all those things. Lekin jab tak koi nahi aata, toh aap kuch nahi kar sakte hain, aapko ladte hi rehna pata hai (But until someone comes, you can’t do anything, you have to keep fighting)."

Sunny Deol will be seen next in the action entertainer Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film will be released in April 2025.

