Sunny Deol's Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak was supposed to clash with Esha Deol's Pratap. But the Sr Deol has taken a step back after IMA projected their discontent, and registered a complaint against the movie.

Sunny Deol's Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, which was scheduled for a November 20 release date, has landed in major trouble. As per reports, four days before the release, the makers have decided to postpone the film's theatrical release after the IMA (Indian Medical Association) lodged a complaint. A few portals have also hinted that the movie will now be aiming for a 2027 theatrical release.

Suryaa makers to seek clearances before announcing new date

As Bollywood Hungama reported, the Health Ministry received the IMA complaint. The makers have specifically clarified that there is no intention of putting the medical profession and fraternity in a bad light or even encouraging violence against health professionals.

The makers voluntarily decided to postpone the film

However, in such complaints, there’s a due process that needs to be followed, and since it is taking time, the makers have decided to postpone the release. They will first get the necessary clearances from the relevant authorities, secure the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and only then announce the new release date.

Suryaa pushed for 2027?

There are hardly 1.5 months left in 2026. The biggies arriving in the cinemas are Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, releasing on December 4. Even Hollywood's Dune 3, Avengers: Doomsday, and Jumanji 3 will be racing for the maximum impact in the last week. Bollywood will place its biggest bet with Shah Rukh Khan's King, scheduled for December 24. Since the line-up till year-end is so jam-packed, the makers of Suryaa are reportedly aiming for a 2027 release, preferably on January 15.

About Suryaa

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. Padmakumar will be making his Bollywood debut as a director with this movie. Apart from Sunny, the movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Saumya Tandon, Manish Wadhwa, Jisshu Sengupta, Pragya Jaisal and Tinnu Anand fill out the key roles.