Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, who were said to be in a long-standing feud, originating from the 1993 film Darr, have seemingly ended their differences. Sunny Deol, in a recent interview, said that he has let go of his differences with Shah Rukh Khan and the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, claiming that 'everyone knew who was right and who was wrong'.

During a session at the News18 Summit, Sunny Deol revisited the 30-year-old feud and said, "There are so many stars, I can work with any of them. I recently said that I worked with Shah Rukh in Darr, so I wouldn’t mind doing another film with him. Let’s see what we can do now."

When asked about his fight with Shah Rukh Khan during Darr, Sunny Deol said that these things keep happening, but people make up as well.

Denying that there is any lingering bitterness with Shah Rukh Khan or the late Yash Chopra, Sunny Deol said, "I wasn’t upset as such. Whatever happened then, it happened; that time has passed. After that, everyone knew what was right and what was wrong, so it makes no sense to repeat it all over again. Otherwise, how will we move on?"

For the unversed, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan had an apparent rift after the release of the 1993 film Darr due to a discrepancy in the script narration. Sunny Deol was not aware that his role was not as climactic as Shah Rukh Khan's, leading to resentment between the two. At the time, media reports suggested that the two didn't speak to each other for 16 long years.