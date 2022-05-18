Sunny Deol's brand new Land Rover Defender's price will shock you

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol welcomed a brand new luxurious Land Rover Defender into his car collection, and the big toy matches up with Deol's persona.

Several videos of Sunny's new car entering Sunny Super Sound, Juhu, have surfaced on the internet. This just shows the passion, Sunny has for fancy cars.

Here's Deol's brand new car

Talking about Sunny's new toy, as per Big Boy Toys, the white Land Rover Defender is a 5-seater SUV and it ranges from Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 2.19 crores. Defender has a top speed of 191 kmph, and it is considered one of the best SUVs in town.

Speaking about Sunny Deol's car collection, the Ghayal actor owns a lavish collection of swanky cars. According to Bollywoodlife, Sunny owns Audi A-9, Land Range Rover SUV, Porsche Cayenne, and Mercedes Benz Silver SL500.

On the work front, Sunny will bring the sequel to one of his biggest blockbusters, Gadar 2. Sunny will also be seen with Dulquer Salman in R Balki's Chup.

Last month, Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised in the ICU unit of a south-Mumbai hospital four days ago. As per the report of Etimes, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol visited him today, and he spent time with him. Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised after suffering a 'big muscle pull'. As soon as this news circulated, fans got worried and started wishing him a speedy recovery. Therefore, the actor decided to drop a video on his health.

He took to Twitter and shared a video in which he informed fans that he is fine now. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a big muscle pull, but he is absolutely fine now.