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Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal Elaichi ad

Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala

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Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal Elaichi ad

Sunny Deol says he has consistently rejected pan masala and gutkha endorsements because his conscience does not allow him to promote products he doesn’t believe in. His remarks come as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff face Maharashtra FDA notices over a Vimal Elaichi ad.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

Sunny Deol reveals why he will never endorse pan masala as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal Elaichi ad
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Sunny Deol has spoken candidly about his decision to stay away from pan masala and gutkha endorsements, revealing that he has turned down such offers because he does not believe in promoting products he does not personally support. The actor said his conscience plays a key role in deciding which endorsements he takes up.

Sunny Deol reveals why he doesn't do pan masala ads

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Sunny was asked why he has stayed away from such advertisements. Responding to the question, he said, “I don’t do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi (I won’t do it ever). I wouldn't do any of those things. Aate hain but nahi karunga (They do come to me but I refuse). I don't want to do something which I don't believe in. Main in sab cheezon ko maanta nahi hoon (I don't believe in these things). I don't think this is a good thing to promote. Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye aur jo karni hoti hai woh kar leta hoon (I don’t do a lot of things because my inner conscience does not allow me to. And I do things which I am okay with)."

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices

Sunny Deol's comments come amid the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), headed by Tukaram Mundhe, issuing show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The regulator has alleged that the advertisement amounts to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 vs Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s latest release, Batwara 1947, hit theatres on Friday, August 14. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan, the Partition drama also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. The film clashed at the box office with Emraan Hashmi’s romantic thriller Awarapan 2. While Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 17.90 crore in its first two days, Awarapan 2 has minted Rs 57.50 crore during the same period.

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