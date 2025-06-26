Sunny Deol has shared that he suffers from dyslexia, due to which he faces challenges while reading scripts and using teleprompter.

Sunny Deol is the OG action superstar. He is seen thrashing hundreds of men with his 'dhai kilo ka haath' on screen. However, Deol has to deal with his own struggles in his professional career. The Gadar actor faces difficulties in reading scripts and understand dialogues. This is due to the fact that Sunny suffers from the learning disorder dyslexia, which came into public consciousness after Darsheel Safary's Ishaan Awasthi was seen dealing with this problem in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par.



Sunny Deol on challenges he faced in childhood due to dyslexia

In his recent interview with Zoom, Sunny Deol shared the struggles he faced in his childhood due to dyslexia. He said, "At that time, the situation was such that if you weren't good at studies or anything, you were labeled a duffer, (jisko) padhai nahi aati thi. Toh maar padhti rehti thi. It's a personal matter. Every child has their own unique talents. Once the child discovers what they excel at, that is where they should focus their life."

"I was very passionate about sports. In my school, I was part of virtually every team. There wasn't a single (sports team) that I wasn't involved in. I participated in all sports, and that’s where all my energy was directed. When I mentioned this earlier, people laughed, saying my IQ was very high. But that was the reason I could get by without extensive reading and writing. I would still pass my exams and move forward. So, that’s because your brain provides you with the answers too. That’s how it was", the National Award-winning actor added.



Sunny Deol on how he adapted to his struggles

The Ghayal actor shared how he found ways to deal with his problems as an actor as he stated, "Everyone has their own skills of adaptation, which God has bestowed upon you, and you utilise them. I work with an understanding of what I need to do, what my character is, and what is written there, and what it is intended to convey. When you begin reading it, those words and sentences start to form correctly. Otherwise, aage peeche jump hota rahata hi. Nobody was aware of it. I never let anyone feel it."

Sunny stated that he learnt much later about dyslexia when he faced his child experiencing the same issue. He shared, "If you give me a teleprompter, mujhe takleef hogi." When the actor was asked if he faced challenges while reading scripts, he agreed and added, "But then you adapt to it."

READ | Who is Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani's father and filmmaker Mira Nair's second husband Mahmood Mamdani?