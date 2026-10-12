Sunny Deol reunites with Gadar 2 producer Kamal Mukut for Suryaa, first look and release date out

Sunny Deol's upcoming crime thriller Suryaa will release in theatres on November 20. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. According to reports, Suryaa is an official remake of the Joju George-starrer Padmakumar's 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph.

After Border 2, Ikka, and Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol's fourth release this year is the crime thriller Suryaa. The makers unveiled the film's first-look poster on Monday, October 12, announcing a theatrical release on November 20. The poster features Sunny smoking a cigarette with his head bowed down. Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, "Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH! Presenting SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026." The official synopsis of Suryaa reads as, "The story follows a man drawn into a web of unanswered questions and buried truths. What begins as an investigation soon takes him into territory far more complex than he anticipated, setting the stage for a gripping crime drama driven by mystery, emotion and confrontation."

Suryaa promises a never-seen-before avatar of Sunny Deol

Producer Kamal Mukut revealed that he had signed Sunny Deol for two films, Gadar 2 and Suryaa. Following the success of the former, work on the upcoming thriller began. "Suryaa takes the audience through a never-before-seen avatar of Sunny Deol, interestingly woven across three phases of his life journey. This gripping thriller is designed to transport audiences into two different eras," Mukut said in a statement.

Suryaa is a remake of Joju Geoge's Joseph

According to reports, Suryaa is an official remake of the Joju George-starrer M. Padmakumar's 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, which revolves around a retired police officer drawn into a complex investigation. Joju George was awarded with the Special Mention National Award for his towering performance in the film, which has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Suryaa cast and crew

Directed by M. Padmakumar, known for Malayalam films such as Thiruvambadi Thamban (2012), Kanal (2015), Queen Elizabeth (2023), and the recent Uyir (2026), Suryaa also features Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal in pivotal roles. The film is produced under the MM Moviez banner, with Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, Lokesh Mukut and Kamal Mukut serving as producers.

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