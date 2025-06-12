Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Sood, and Randeep Hooda shared that they are 'devastated' by the news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London crashed in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. After the horrific tragedy, Bollywood stars took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts, shared they were 'devastated' by the incident, and also prayed for the survivors and the victims who have lost their lives.

Sunny Deol wrote, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time."

Parineeti Chopra stated, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time", while Randeep Hooda added, "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss."

"Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London. I have a feeling we will have survivors. Om Sai Ram", Sonu Sood wrote, along with heartbreaking emoji. Riteish Deshmukh said, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Air India confirmed the saddening news as they wrote, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com. Note to Editors: Air India requests media persons not to call the dedicated passenger hotline number", it added.

