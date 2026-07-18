Viral video: Sunny Deol makes first big statement on playing Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, admits 'asaan nahi hai' for these reasons

Sunny Deol surprised his fans by attending the grand trailer launch event of Ramayana. For the first time, he spoke about playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Ramayana.

Sunny Deol has made his first big statement by being a part of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, admitting that playing the role of Lord Hanuman is challenging. On Saturday, the team of Ramayana revealed the theatrical trailer of the film in Delhi.

The event was attended by the primary star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, along with other esteemed dignitaries, including Baba Ramdev.

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After the trailer was revealed, Namit dropped the biggest surprise, bringing Yash and Sunny Deol to address the fans and share their thoughts about being a part of the magnum opus. Both actors got the loudest cheer from the audience. As soon as Sunny was called, fans hooted with excitement. The action star entered the stage and left his admirers in awe.

Sunny Deol on playing Hanuman in Ramayana

While speaking to the fans, Sunny admitted that he has very small role in Part One, and he has just started shooting for the film. He said, "Sach batao toh abhi thoda sa hi kaam shuru kiya hai. Abhi bahut aage badhna hai. Par Ramayan hum Hindustaniyo ke liye sabse badi cheez hai (To be honest, I’ve only just started working on it. There’s still a long way to go. But Ramayan is the most important thing for us Indians)."

Watch the viral video of Sunny Deol from Ramayana event

At 68, Sunny Deol stunned in a clean-shaven look at the Ramayana trailer event, walking like a lion. Director Nitesh Tiwari said no one in India could play Lord Hanuman better. Pure mass aura! #sunnydeol #Ramayana #LordHanuman pic.twitter.com/0ywrZuwvCQ — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) July 18, 2026

Sunny reveals why it is difficult to play Hanuman

The Gadar actor thanked the almighty for bestowing him with such a role. He added, "Main Waheguru ji ka shukriya karta hu ki mujhe mauka mila Hanuman ji ka role ko nibhane ka. Main poori tarah se koshish karunga ki main isse sahi tarah nibha saku (I thank Waheguru ji for allowing me to portray the role of Hanuman ji. I will try my best to do justice to it)." He continued, "Hanuman ji ka character nibhana asaaan nahi hai. Lekin maza bahut aayega. Woh nat-khat hai, innocent hai, takatwar hai, aur sabke pyaare hai. Aur Ram ji ke bhakt hai (Playing Hanuman ji is not easy. But it’s going to be a lot of fun. He is mischievous, innocent, powerful, and loved by everyone. And he is a devoted follower of Lord Ram)." He concluded by seeking blessings of his fans as he stated that Namit has made a grand project that will make every Indian proud.

About Ramayana

Based on the Indian epic, the film adaptation is split into two parts. Part One will release this Diwali, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.