Sunny Deol makes big statement on religious divide at Batwara 1947 trailer launch: 'It will end only when...'

Based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai; Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol. The Partition-based drama is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. It will clash with Awarapan 2 at box office on August 14.

Sunny Deol on Tuesday said his upcoming film Batwara 1947 is rooted in the idea that humanity transcends religious divide. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the period drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The story revolves around a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as religious violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage of those who chose kindness over hatred and hope over despair.

“The reason behind it (religious divide) is that people forget their shared humanity, and it will end only when every human being truly understands that we are all human beings first. I don’t believe in any post, whether it is a minister or a policeman, they are all human beings... And if a human being understands that there is only one religion, which is humanity, then nothing wrong will happen," Deol said at the trailer launch event when asked about the continued religious tensions years after Partition.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion after 30 years

Santoshi and Deol have previously delivered box office hits in the 90s like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, and the director-actor duo are working together on Batwara 1947 after 30 years. Deol expressed regret over the long gap between their collaborations. "Raj and I share the same wavelength. We challenge each other, do retake after retake and even argue, but in the end, the result looks good," he said, adding that he hopes to do more films with the director.

Rajkumar Santoshi calls Batwara 1947 "family film"

Santoshi described Batwara as a "family film" that focuses on relationships rather than "politics." "It is a family film, there’s no emphasis on politics, it is about human emotions and relations, especially it is about mothers, and sisters. There’s a message in the end that serving or caring for your mother is the highest and best thing (karma) you can do, besides treating all people with kindness and humanity. We've made this film with this philosophy, treat this as a family movie and everyone can come together and watch it, and I assure you that no one will be disappointed," the director said.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat's celebrated play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai (He Who Has Not Seen Lahore, Has Not Been Born). The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Priety Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. The music is by AR Rahman. The Partition-based drama will release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, and clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's romantic thriller Awarapan 2, which is the spiritual sequel of his 2006 cult film.

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