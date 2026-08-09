Sunny Deol, Karan Deol visit Partition Museum in Amritsar to promote Batwara 1947, see pics

Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol began their road trip from Chandigarh, followed by stops in Mohali and Jalandhar, before concluding the journey in Amritsar. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film releases on August 14 and will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 is building anticipation ahead of its release. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the Partition-era drama has been generating buzz as the makers are promoting the film across multiple cities. The team has already travelled to Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Patna and Lucknow as part of its extensive promotional campaign.

On Saturday, August 8, the team took the campaign to Punjab, covering three cities in a single day. Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol began their road trip from Chandigarh, followed by stops in Mohali and Jalandhar, before concluding the journey in Amritsar. The Punjab leg also holds a special significance for Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

The promotional tour also saw Sunny Deol and Karan Deol visit the Partition Museum in Amritsar. Sunny later shared a glimpse of their visit on Instagram, posting a few pictures and videos from the museum as he looked through archival images documenting the events surrounding Partition.









More about Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The Partition-based drama marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi three decades after their successful collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak in the 1990s. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 features music composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 will face competition at the box office from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 romantic thriller Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, the film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli.

READ | Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere episode to promote Batwara 1947