Sunny Deol's old video holding hands with Dimple Kapadia on London streets goes viral

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were one of the favourite on-screen couples of the 90s. According to reports, they were rumoured to be dating each other, however, they never accepted it in public. Now, their old video holding each other's hands on London streets is going viral on social media.

In the video, Sunny Deol can be seen picking his nose from one hand, and holding Dimple Kapadia's hand from another as she smokes a cigarette on London streets. The two weren't talking to each other but just sitting together on a bench. Once there was a report in the Mumbai Mirror, that Sunny Deol took a week-long trip to London, specifically to be with Dimple. The video was captured by a fan named Nisha Pal on August 9, 2017, and it quickly went viral, showing the couple comfortable in each other’s presence.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia gave several hits and blockbusters including Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Aag Ka Gola, Gunah, and Narsimha. During those days, it was reported that Sunny and Dimple were head over heels in love with each other, despite their marital status. While Dimple was separated from Rajesh Khanna Sunny Deol was married.

Sujata Mehta, who worked alongside them in the film Gunaah, reflected on their relationship during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. She stated, “I worked with them in Gunaah. Their chemistry was great, and they were very close to each other. Since we were working together, there was nothing to hide. I feel everything in our profession is very professional. Everyone does their work and moves on. But whenever we were on set, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry was wonderful. They were made for each other.”

Netizens reacted to the viral video and compared Sunny Deol to his father Dharmendra who married Hema Malini without giving divorce to his first wife. One of the comments read, "like father like son." Another wrote, "patterns repeat, his dad did the same thing." Another commeted, "so shameless."