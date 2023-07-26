Headlines

Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

Where do India stand in WTC points table after IND vs WI 2nd Test ends in draw? Check who takes top spot

Manipur violence: Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to wear black clothes in Parliament on Thursday

Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for Thursday, all schools, colleges in city to be shut

Bollywood

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

Sunny Deol got emotional at the event and the video of the same is going viral on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

On Wednesday, the makers of Gadar 2 released the much-awaited trailer of the film starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. The grand trailer launch event was attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

Sunny Deol got emotional at the event and the video of the same is going viral on social media. Ameesha Patel’s reaction after seeing Sunny Deol teary-eyed is winning the internet. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet.”

Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “SSo cute they are in traditional dress.” The second one said, “So sweet Tara Sakina jodi is toooo cute Ameesha is looking gorgeous as ever!! Sunny Deol looks the best with her. Can't wait to watch them in Gadar 2.” The third one said, “itni acchi Jodi.” The fourth one said, “sweet Sakeena.”

At the trailer launch, Sunny Deol expressed, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.

Director Anil Sharma shared, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, ‘’It’s an honour to be associated with one of the biggest films in Indian Cinema's history. Gadar is an emotion for the masses and a symbol of love and patriotism for over two decades. We have carefully preserved all the elements of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in Gadar 2 to retain the magic and essence of the original’’.
 
Along with Sunny Deol, the movie features stellar performances by Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and M M Moviez. Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11. Talking about Gadar-Ek Prem Katha, it starred Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Lillete Dubey in key roles alongside Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947, the story of the movie revolves around Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, a Muslim girl who finds refuge in Deol's house during the riots, and subsequently falls for him.

