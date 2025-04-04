Guddu Dhanoa, known for his action-packed films like Ziddi, Salaakhen, and Jaal, recently recalled a terrifying accident during the filming of Jaal (2003). The mishap left both Sunny Deol and veteran actor Amrish Puri injured.

Dhanoa revealed that the accident happened during a motorcycle stunt in Manali. In an interview with Friday Talkies, he recalled the incident and shared what went wrong during the shoot and said, "We were shooting a motorcycle sequence in Manali. To shoot such scenes, we often fix a machine in the motorcycle so that the actor can focus on his dialogue and doesn’t have to ride the bike. During the scene, the motorcycle went down. Due to this, Amrish ji fell on the ground, while Sunny was dragged by the bike for some distance.”

The impact was serious, and Dhanoa quickly ran to check on the actors. He first asked Sunny if he was okay, to which Sunny replied, "I am fine. Please check on Amrish ji." When Dhanoa reached Amrish Puri, he found him lying on the ground with severe eye injuries. Without wasting time, he rushed him to an army hospital in Manali for urgent treatment.

Dhanoa spoke about his deep bond with Amrish Puri, saying that the veteran actor had been his mentor since his first film. He considered him like a father. After the accident, Dhanoa was afraid to face him, as Puri's eyes were covered in bandages. He said, "I had formed a relationship with Amrish ji as he guided me since my first film as a director. We were more like father and son. I didn’t have the courage to go see him after that accident. His eyes had bandages over them. When I went to him, I held his hands. And as soon as I held his hands, he recognised me and said, ‘Guddu, everything will be alright.’"

Despite all the hard work and risks involved, Jaal did not perform well at the box office, which left Dhanoa disappointed. However, he still remembers the film as a testament to the dedication of actors like Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri, who gave their all to entertain the audience.