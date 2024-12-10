After Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol also confirmed being a part of the ambitious Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Ramayana. The action star also revealed what the audience can expect from the two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

Sunny Deol confirmed being a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer will be divided into two parts, and as per the rumours, Sunny is playing Lord Hanuman in the film. However, the actor didn't confirm the role but assured that the film would be a visual spectacle along the lines of Avatar and The Planet of the Apes.

While speaking to Screen, Sunny opened up about the film, and said, "Ramayana is a long project because they’re trying to make it the way Avatar and Planet of the Apes movies were made. All those technicians are a part of it. The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented.”

Sunny described the special effects as 'realistic' and he asserted that the audience would love it, "You will also get to see the special effects that will make you believe that it (the events unfolding) has very genuinely happened rather than making one feel that these are special effects. To be honest, I’m very sure it’s going to be great and I’m sure that everybody will love it.”

Ranbir Kapoor on Ramayana

During the recent Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir revealed that he completed shooting for Part One, and described his experience of playing Lord Rama. "It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics.”

Before Ramayana, Sunny Deol will be seen in actioner with Jaat. The movie will be released in cinemas on April 2025. Ramayana Part One will be released on Diwali 2026 and Part Two will be released on Diwali 2027.

