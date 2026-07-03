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Sunny Deol extends support to Bobby Deol's Alpha, says 'can't wait to see' Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film

Alpha is led by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, and also features Hrithik Roshan in a cameo appearance. The seventh film in YRF Spy Universe (after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2) has opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

Sunny Deol extends support to Bobby Deol's Alpha, says 'can't wait to see' Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film
Sunny Deol with Bobby Deol and Alpha poster
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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led action thriller Alpha has finally been releases today. Even though the film has opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics, Sunny Deol has extended his best wishes to the makers and his brother Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in Alpha. Sharing the poster of Yash Raj Films production on his Instagram, the Gadar actor wrote, "All the best Bob! Can’t wait to see it!!! #Alpha in cinemas now." Reacting to the post with much love and warmth, Bobby dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Bobby Deol extends support to Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947

It is worth mentioning that the Deol brothers have time and again shown support for each other's projects on social media. Earlier this week, Bobby also gave a shoutout to Sunny's upcoming film Batwara 1947. The Animal actor shared the teaser of Aamir Khan-backed film on his Instagram and wrote, "You’re the best, Bhaiya! So excited and looking forward to this film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best. The teaser looks amazing, this movie is definitely going to be awesome." Sunny had then shared the same reaction with several heart emojis. Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

More about Alpha

Coming back to Alpha, the Alia Bhatt-starrer marks the seventh chapter in the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and Hrithik Roshan reprises his role of Major Kabir from the two War films. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Alpha marks the feature directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the Netflix OTT series The Railway Men for YRF Entertainment. 

READ | Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

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