Sunny Deol expresses wish to make movie on Emperor Ashoka: 'Such films require heavy budgets'

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol expressed his wish to work in a film based on Emperor Ashoka, where he can also cast both his sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. During the Batwara 1947 promotions in Patna, Sunny Deol highlighted the significance of Ashoka in his life as he first heard stories of this emperor from late actor-director Raj Kapoor. However, he also highlighted that such a movie would require a high budget as it includes a depiction of India's history. Sunny Deol added that the story was compelling enough that he could even cast both of his sons in the film

"The Ashoka is very near to my heart. Rajkumar Santoshi has told me the story, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi has also narrated the story to me. But such films require heavy budgets. And in past I didn't had any film. After Gadar 2, situations became good and I hope it becomes better in future. I would love to make such a movie. It's a lovely subject. I also believe that I can also bring my both sons into this because it carries a vast history," said Sunny Deol while talking to the media.

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Its music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair, as per a press note.

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