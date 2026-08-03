FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sunny Deol expresses wish to make movie on Emperor Ashoka: 'Such films require heavy budgets'

Sunny Deol expresses wish to make movie on Emperor Ashoka

Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakh for Assam flood relief: 'We cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this alone'

Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakh for Assam flood relief

Commonwealth TT 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta among other leaders grace closing ceremony at Thyagaraj Stadium | Watch

Commonwealth TT 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta among other leaders grace

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunny Deol expresses wish to make movie on Emperor Ashoka: 'Such films require heavy budgets'

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 07:27 PM IST

Sunny Deol expresses wish to make movie on Emperor Ashoka: 'Such films require heavy budgets'
Sunny Deol wants to make movie on Emperor Ashoka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol expressed his wish to work in a film based on Emperor Ashoka, where he can also cast both his sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. During the Batwara 1947 promotions in Patna, Sunny Deol highlighted the significance of Ashoka in his life as he first heard stories of this emperor from late actor-director Raj Kapoor. However, he also highlighted that such a movie would require a high budget as it includes a depiction of India's history. Sunny Deol added that the story was compelling enough that he could even cast both of his sons in the film

"The Ashoka is very near to my heart. Rajkumar Santoshi has told me the story, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi has also narrated the story to me. But such films require heavy budgets. And in past I didn't had any film. After Gadar 2, situations became good and I hope it becomes better in future. I would love to make such a movie. It's a lovely subject. I also believe that I can also bring my both sons into this because it carries a vast history," said Sunny Deol while talking to the media.

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Its music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair, as per a press note.

READ | Raj Thackeray attacks Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan: 'If you love India and PM Modi, why live in Dubai?'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Reopen Torkham Now': Massive protest erupts in Pakistan's Khyber over 10-month border closure
Massive protest erupts in Pakistan's Khyber over 10-month border closure
Sunny Deol expresses wish to make movie on Emperor Ashoka: 'Such films require heavy budgets'
Sunny Deol expresses wish to make movie on Emperor Ashoka
Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakh for Assam flood relief: 'We cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this alone'
Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakh for Assam flood relief
Commonwealth TT 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta among other leaders grace closing ceremony at Thyagaraj Stadium | Watch
Commonwealth TT 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta among other leaders grace
Congress retains Datia as Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes
Congress retains Datia as Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement