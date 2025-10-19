Sunny Deol drops first look of Gabru on 69th birthday, Esha Deol's wish for her step-brother impresses netizens

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless
BOLLYWOOD
As Sunny Deol turned 68, he announced his new action drama to the fans. Amid the birthday wishes, his step sister, Esha Deol's message impressed the netizens.
Actor Sunny Deol has turned a year older today. Amid heartfelt greetings and messages from his fans, the actor announced his new action drama Gabru. The movie also stars Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani. Calling it a story of "courage, conscience, and compassion" and expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, Sunny shared a glimpse of his upcoming project, "Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings. Here's something for you all who have been waiting. #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion."
Amid the movie announcement, the actor has received an adorable wish from his brother, Bobby Deol. 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star shared a happy selfie with her elder brother on Instagram and extended an affectionate birthday wish. "Love you, Bhaiya. Happy birthday," Bobby wrote in the caption.
Sunny Deol's step-sister, actor Esha Deol, also extended birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya." She reshared Sunny's birthday celebratory video on her Instagram story.
Earlier, Sunny offered a glimpse into what appeared to be from his midnight birthday celebrations with close friends. In the video, the actor could be seen standing outdoors in an open space decorated with lights. Soon after, he enjoys a stunning display of fireworks before everyone enthusiastically shouts, Happy Birthday! The actor kept his caption simple with, "Happy Birthday To ME."
Many took to the comment section and extended greetings to Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol added cake and heart emojis to cheer for his brother. Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday to you. Loads of love, happiness n success today n always," while Shilpa Shetty added, "Happy Birthday, Sunny. Wishing you great health, success and happiness." Mona Singh commented, "Happy birthday." Apart from Gabru, Sunny Deol's lineup includes Border 2, scheduled for January 22, 2026.