FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP to launch massive march in Mumbai against ECI, Sanjay Raut makes BIG announcement: 'BJP...,match-fixing,...'

Sunny Deol drops first look of Gabru on 69th birthday, Esha Deol's wish for her step-brother impresses netizens

'They pray at Babar's tomb but...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress, Samajwadi Party

Spider-Man star Tom Holland suffers huge loss, won't be starring in James Bond due to..., actor says 'we’ll get there one day'

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more

Israel's Netanyahu vows 'strong action' against Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violation

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat

Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special Milan-Delhi flight to bring home stranded passengers, check schedule

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left spe

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunny Deol drops first look of Gabru on 69th birthday, Esha Deol's wish for her step-brother impresses netizens

As Sunny Deol turned 68, he announced his new action drama to the fans. Amid the birthday wishes, his step sister, Esha Deol's message impressed the netizens.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 07:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunny Deol drops first look of Gabru on 69th birthday, Esha Deol's wish for her step-brother impresses netizens
Sunny Deol in Gabru, with Bobby Deol and Esha Deol
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Sunny Deol has turned a year older today. Amid heartfelt greetings and messages from his fans, the actor announced his new action drama Gabru. The movie also stars Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani. Calling it a story of "courage, conscience, and compassion" and expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, Sunny shared a glimpse of his upcoming project, "Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings. Here's something for you all who have been waiting. #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Amid the movie announcement, the actor has received an adorable wish from his brother, Bobby Deol. 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star shared a happy selfie with her elder brother on Instagram and extended an affectionate birthday wish. "Love you, Bhaiya. Happy birthday," Bobby wrote in the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Sunny Deol's step-sister, actor Esha Deol, also extended birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya." She reshared Sunny's birthday celebratory video on her Instagram story.

image

Earlier, Sunny offered a glimpse into what appeared to be from his midnight birthday celebrations with close friends. In the video, the actor could be seen standing outdoors in an open space decorated with lights. Soon after, he enjoys a stunning display of fireworks before everyone enthusiastically shouts, Happy Birthday! The actor kept his caption simple with, "Happy Birthday To ME."

Many took to the comment section and extended greetings to Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol added cake and heart emojis to cheer for his brother. Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday to you. Loads of love, happiness n success today n always," while Shilpa Shetty added, "Happy Birthday, Sunny. Wishing you great health, success and happiness." Mona Singh commented, "Happy birthday." Apart from Gabru, Sunny Deol's lineup includes Border 2, scheduled for January 22, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'
Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says
Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs New Zealand
Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs NZ
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings
Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali
Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali
'Love solving wars': Did Donald Trump really call Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict easy to solve?
Did Donald Trump really call Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict easy to solve?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE