Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US Presidential race: Donald Trump says he would reconsider holding another debate with Kamala Harris if 'he gets in...'

Bill Gates reveals secret behind Microsoft's success, says 'wanted a personal computer...'

'It could have...': MEA Jaishankar reveals his father was on hijacked flight in 1984 amid IC 814 controversy

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

IPL 2025: Will Chennai Super Kings retain MS Dhoni if BCCI allows only 2 retentions? Report says....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shocking! Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant Aarya Jadhao slaps Nikki Tamboli, netizens demand eviction

Shocking! Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant Aarya Jadhao slaps Nikki Tamboli, netizens demand eviction

Meet IAS Simi Kiran, who cracked IIT and UPSC in same year, she was inspired by...

Meet IAS Simi Kiran, who cracked IIT and UPSC in same year, she was inspired by...

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

7 countries with no rivers

7 countries with no rivers

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

7 smallest islands in the world

7 smallest islands in the world

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स द�ेख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'

Gunaah co-star Sujata Mehta opened up about Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol's rumoured affair in her recent interview.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 07:21 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia's co-star Sujata Mehta talks about their rumoured affair: 'Both of them were close...'
Image credit:Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress Sujata Mehta, who worked in the 1993 film Gunaah with Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia, recently talked about their rumoured affair. The actress revealed that they were quite open about their relationship in public.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Sujata said, "I did Gunaah with them. They had a lovely chemistry, and both of them were close to me. There was nothing to hide since we were working together. In our profession, I feel everything is very professional. Sab log apna kaam karte hai, nikalte hai. Gunaah ke set pe jab bhi hum log shoot pe gaye, they had a lovely chemistry on-screen and off-screen. They were destined to be together."

In the same interview, Sujata Mehta shared that she was first cast as the female lead in Rajesh Khanna's film Jai Jai Shiv Shankar but was later replaced by Dimple Kapadia. She further explained that the change was made because their children wanted their parents to get back together after their separation, and also because Rajesh Khanna’s career was on the decline at that time.

Sujata also mentioned that when she saw Rajesh Khanna at the airport, she could feel his sense of depression. Ultimately, the film was never completed or released.

Dimple Kapadia in a candid 1987 interview with Screen magazine revealed that she never got praised by Rajesh Khanna and admitted that his approval was what she sought most despite her independence in choosing her clothes and social circle. She said, “Everywhere I went, I was told that I was the most gorgeous woman in the world. But I never got a word of praise from him. It was as if he hadn’t noticed me."

She described how her efforts to win his attention and approval were exhausting and said, “I was always waiting for some reaction, but it never came. All my energy was spent in doing what he wanted and anticipating his approval. It was like climbing a ladder. No matter how fast I climbed, he was still many rungs ahead."

Dimple also witnessed Rajesh Khanna’s downfall and recalled how she couldn't help him and added, “He neither shared his happiness nor his sorrow and I was too frightened of giving him any kind of support. All I could do was wait in attendance just in case he needed me.”

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna’s love story is one of Bollywood’s most iconic yet complex tales. Their romance began in the early 1970s when Rajesh Khanna was at the peak of his career and Dimple was just a teenager, on the verge of her own stardom with her debut film Bobby. Despite having an age gap of 15 years, the two tied the knot when Dimple was just 16. 

However, heir marriage soon encountered challenges. With Rajesh Khanna's downfall and his expectations of a traditional wife, the emotional distance between the couple grew and Dimple found herself struggling to adjust to the realities of life with a superstar. By the early 1980s, the couple decided to separate, with Dimple moving out with their two young daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts today in India: Check offers, EMI, cashback and more

Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts today in India: Check offers, EMI, cashback and more

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Island get a new name, know what it is

Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Island get a new name, know what it is

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement