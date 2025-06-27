As Diljit Dosanjh faces massive backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, FWICE has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately withdraw permission granted for the shooting of Border 2 at National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately withdraw permission granted for the shooting of the film Border 2 at the National Defence Academy (NDA) premises in Pune amid the ongoing controversy surrounding singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The singer-actor is facing a massive backlash for collaborating with a Pakistani artist, Hania Aamir, in his movie Sardaar Ji 3, against the backdrop of continuing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently working on the sequel of Border, which also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. In a letter sent to the Union Ministers on Wednesday, FWICE has urged them to withdraw any permission granted to the makers of Border 2 for shooting at the NDA premises in Pune. The letter read, "We write to you with deep concern regarding the shooting permission reportedly granted to the production team of the film Border 2 at the National Defence Academy (NDA) premises in Pune."

FWICE has officially boycotted Dosanjh for his collaboration with Pakistani actress Aamir, stating that the singer-actor's association with the Pakistani artists has allegedly "disrespected" the "Indian sentiments," especially following the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22. "It is important to bring to your notice that the said film (Border 2) features actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been officially boycotted by FWICE owing to his involvement with individuals and content that have deeply disrespected Indian sentiments, especially by associating with Pakistani artists known for their anti-lndia views, and participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces," the letter read.

Earlier, through a social media post, the makers of Border 2 announced that the film has entered its third schedule at the National Defence Academy in Pune. With this in the background, the film union body has requested Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh to "withdraw" any permission granted to the Border 2 makers for filming in its premises.

The letter further read, "The NDA, being a national symbol of military training and sacrifice, must not be used as a backdrop for a film involving an actor who is currently under public and professional boycott due to acts that undermine the spirit of national unity and hurt the sentiments of our defence community. ln this context, we strongly urge your good offices to withdraw any permission granted for the shooting of the said film at the NDA property in Pune, and to initiate necessary action to ensure that the integrity of sensitive defence installations is not compromised or associated with individuals facing legitimate public outrage."

FWICE has also issued a "noon-cooperative directive" to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after his collaboration with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film union body has demanded an unconditional apology from the actor for allegedly hurting the "national sentiments" and disregarding the "sacrifices" of the Indian soldiers by his actions.

"As an Indian, your first responsibility is towards your country. You have failed in that regard, and your professional choices have made it abundantly clear that the nation's interest is not your priority. In view of this gross violation and your continued disregard of national directives and sentiments, FWICE hereby issues a Non-Cooperation Directive against you with immediate effect. All associations affiliated with FWICE and their members are instructed not to cooperate with you on any current or future projects until such time as you publicly disassociate from the said collaboration and issue an unconditional apology to the Indian film fraternity and the citizens of India," read the letter.

After the massive backlash from the film fraternity, FWICE and social media, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have announced that they will not release their movie in India. Meanwhile, Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is being directed by Anurag Singh. (With inputs from ANI)

