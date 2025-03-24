Sunny acknowledged that it's heartening to see the film industry finally recognising and appreciating their hard work, dedication, and talent.

Sunny Deol recently expressed his delight and pride in witnessing the recent resurgence of success experienced by his family members, particularly his brother Bobby Deol and their father, the legendary Dharmendra. He acknowledged that it's heartening to see the film industry finally recognising and appreciating their hard work, dedication, and talent.

Sunny, who was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Jaat, stated that this acknowledgement doesn't add pressure, but rather serves as a long-overdue validation of their hard work. "It's high time," he said.

Reflecting on his family's perseverance, Sunny Deol shared a philosophical outlook, “We were waiting for it. It always takes us years back. That's how the family has been, and that's how we are. Ise kehte hain aap mehnat karo, waqt kab ayega, pata nahi. Aur ladte raho, hato mat (They say, you never know when your time will come, so, keep working hard. And keep fighting, don't back down),” he said.

During the launch, Sunny also shared his thoughts on the film industry, stating that Hindi filmmakers often forget their roots and are influenced by Western cinema. He believes that returning to their roots and making more relatable, pan-India films like those from the South is essential. He attributed the decline of Hindi cinema to the commercialisation of filmmaking, which led to a focus on profits over storytelling. He praised the approach of filmmakers in Hyderabad, who give directors creative freedom and prioritise uplifting scenes.

Meanwhile, Sunny’s Jaat boasts an impressive cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh and Randeep Hooda. Helmed by writer-director Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.