FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen in Maatrubhumi; netizens say, ‘yeh kya kar rahe ho bhai'

Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2, lauds Gopichand Malineni: 'It's time to gear up again'

MysticDigi: The Real Digital Marketing Automation Company in India

Who was Kamal Kharrazi? Iran ex-foreign minister, his wife dies after sustaining serious injuries in US-Israel strikes

Justice Yashwant Varma resigns from Allahabad HC amid impeachment proceedings over cash controversy

Salman Khan encounters over-enthusiastic fan, superstar's angry reaction goes viral: 'Only children have the right to lay hands'

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, New Bihar CM to be announced soon

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran delays peace talks with US until Lebanon ceasefire, says 'Ready for all scenarios'

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their baby girl Nyomica Hooda, know its meaning, importance

Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay suffers major loss, even before the release, HD print of his final film gets leaked on pirate sites

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen in Maatrubhumi; netizens say, ‘yeh kya kar rahe ho bhai'

Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen

Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2, lauds Gopichand Malineni: 'It's time to gear up again'

Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2

MysticDigi: The Real Digital Marketing Automation Company in India

MysticDigi: The Real Digital Marketing Automation Company in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2, lauds Gopichand Malineni: 'It's time to gear up again'

Sunny Deol has celebrated the one-year anniversary of Jaat and even dropped a major update on Jaat 2.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 03:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2, lauds Gopichand Malineni: 'It's time to gear up again'
Sunny Deol in Jaat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Sunny Deol has shared an exciting update about the highly-awaited Jaat 2 as his 2025 action thriller Jaat completed a year of release on Friday. Reminiscing about all the madness, action, and fun they had while shooting the drama, Sunny dropped a video compilation of some highlight moments from the actioner on social media.

"One year of Jaat's release ... and what a ride it was! Still reminiscing about the madness, the action, and the sheer fun we had while shooting this film. Every day on set was filled with energy, passion, and that unmistakable Jaat spirit. Truly one of the most enjoyable journeys (sic)", Sunny wrote on his official Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Lauding his director, Gopichand Malineni, and his co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, the Border 2 actor went on to add, "A big shoutout to @dongopichand for his vision and for bringing this world alive so powerfully. And @randeephooda and @vineet_ksofficial are wishing you both nothing but the best always. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with you." Towards the end of the post, Sunny hinted that they will be sharing an exciting update regarding "Jaat 2" shortly. "And... maybe it's time to gear up again...Some good news about Jaat 2 coming soon! #1YearOfJaat #Jaat," he concluded.

Last year, the makers announced the sequel through a special poster, along with the caption, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2." Gopichand Malineni will return as director for the second instalment of the hit franchise.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Zee Studios and People Media Factory, "Jaat" features Sunny, Randeep, Vineet, Regena Cassandrra, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, along with Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj as the ancillary cast. Jaat shares the tale of a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology puts him at loggerheads with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen in Maatrubhumi; netizens say, ‘yeh kya kar rahe ho bhai'
Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen
Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2, lauds Gopichand Malineni: 'It's time to gear up again'
Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2
MysticDigi: The Real Digital Marketing Automation Company in India
MysticDigi: The Real Digital Marketing Automation Company in India
Who was Kamal Kharrazi? Iran ex-foreign minister, his wife dies after sustaining serious injuries in US-Israel strikes
Who was Kamal Kharrazi? Iran ex-foreign minister dies in US-Israel strike
Justice Yashwant Varma resigns from Allahabad HC amid impeachment proceedings over cash controversy
Justice Yashwant Varma resigns from Allahabad HC over cash controversy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement