Sunny Deol brutually trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet: ‘Maiyat hai yaa party?'

Sunny Deol gets trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet in Juhu.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, best known for his films like Jaani Dushman, and Nagin, passed away at 93 in Mumbai on November 24 after suffering from a heart attack. On Sunday, the filmmaker’s prayer meet was attended by well-known stars like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and more.

However, a video from the prayer meet is now going viral wherein Sunny Deol can be seen laughing while having a conversation with Vindu Dara Singh. The video irked netizens who slammed the actor for laughing at the filmmaker’s prayer meet.

Netizens flooded the comment section after watching the video. One of the comments read, “Is it a funeral or a party?” Another wrote, “Shamelessness, laughing like this in front of deceased person’s son.” Another comment read, “Shame on Sunny Deol.” Another wrote, “Laughing at a funeral, so sad to see this pathetic attitude.” Another wrote, “Who laughs so much at a prayer meet? Shameless.”

Other than Sunny Deol, many other celebs include Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Raj Babbar, and Vindu Dara Singh among others. They were attended by Rajkumar Kohli’s son Armaan Kohli.

According to ANI, Rajkumar Kohli went to take a shower on Friday morning, however, didn't come out for some time. Then Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father collapsed on the floor.

His family friend Vijay Grover said to PTI, “Kohli ji passed away peacefully at around 8:00 am today. He had gone to take a shower in the morning and when he didn’t step out for a while, his son Armaan broke open the door and found him on the floor. A doctor came home and declared him dead.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol recently made a comeback with his movie Gadar 2. The film helmed by Anil Sharma, also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Manish Wadhwa and broke several box office records. The actor will be next seen in the film Baap which also stars Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film is directed by Vivek Chauhan.