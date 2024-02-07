Twitter
Headlines

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Kevin Pietersen's 'MS Dhoni in my pocket' remark gets befitting response from Zaheer Khan

Meet girl who has won Rs 3.32 crore in prize money, she is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT

DNA Verified: Is govt providing Rs 1.6 lakh benefit to girls under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana? Know truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Balochistan blasts on eve of Pakistan elections

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Meet man who owns private jets, over 300 luxury cars, private army

Teams to play most ODI matches

10 superfoods to fulfil your vitamin A needs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Actress Neha Singh is making waves in Indian entertainment industry

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Ever since Gadar 2's blockbuster success, there have been rumours about Gadar 3, the threequel in the Gadar series, and Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war drama. Here's what Sunny Deol has to say about them.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunny Deol broke box office records with Gadar 2, which became a mammoth blockbuster last year. Released 22 years after the cult classic Gadar in 2001, Anil Sharma's Sunny-starrer period action drama film earned Rs 525 crore net in India and grossed Rs 686 crore at the box office worldwide.

Ever since Gadar 2's success, there have been rumours about Gadar 3, the threequel in the Gadar series, and Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war drama directed by JP Dutta. Now, in his recent interview, Sunny Deol has finally broken his silence on the speculations regading his upcoming films.

Talking to HT City, the Darr actor said, "It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain ( I am doing part 2 of this, part 12 of that, how many part 2 I am doing, there have been so many rumours). I will announce it myself. People like to speculate."

Apart from such rumours, one Sunny Deol film that has officially been announced is Lahore 1947. It is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Santoshi had earlier directed Sunny in three critically acclaimed films namely Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini in the 1990s.

Talking about Lahore 1947, the Apne actor told the portal, "Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening. We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces. People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind."

Dharmendra's son Sunny won his sole National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for playing the advocate Govind Srivastava in Damini released in 1993.

READ | Meet actress who quit studies after school, was rejected due to looks, then led record-breaking blockbuster, is now...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart’s rival gets Rs 207566750 push, plans to add…

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

ED raids at Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders' residences

Meet man who left studies at 17, earned Rs 30 a day as daily wager, now owns Rs 17000 crore company, his business is...

PCB, SLC sparks financial dispute over Asia Cup 2023 expenses, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE