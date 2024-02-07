Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Ever since Gadar 2's blockbuster success, there have been rumours about Gadar 3, the threequel in the Gadar series, and Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war drama. Here's what Sunny Deol has to say about them.

Sunny Deol broke box office records with Gadar 2, which became a mammoth blockbuster last year. Released 22 years after the cult classic Gadar in 2001, Anil Sharma's Sunny-starrer period action drama film earned Rs 525 crore net in India and grossed Rs 686 crore at the box office worldwide.

Ever since Gadar 2's success, there have been rumours about Gadar 3, the threequel in the Gadar series, and Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war drama directed by JP Dutta. Now, in his recent interview, Sunny Deol has finally broken his silence on the speculations regading his upcoming films.

Talking to HT City, the Darr actor said, "It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain ( I am doing part 2 of this, part 12 of that, how many part 2 I am doing, there have been so many rumours). I will announce it myself. People like to speculate."

Apart from such rumours, one Sunny Deol film that has officially been announced is Lahore 1947. It is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Santoshi had earlier directed Sunny in three critically acclaimed films namely Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini in the 1990s.

Talking about Lahore 1947, the Apne actor told the portal, "Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening. We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces. People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind."

Dharmendra's son Sunny won his sole National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for playing the advocate Govind Srivastava in Damini released in 1993.



