Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to keep Hema Malini, Esha Deol out of Dharmendra's Rs 400 crore fortune? Here's what we know

A close family member of the Deols has denied the rumours suggesting Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol want to keep their stepmother Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol out of the family inheritance after Dharmendra's death.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 years. He is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur with their children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeta Deol, and second wife Hema Malini with their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The Sholay star has left a massive fortune worth Rs 400 crore and rumours suggested that Sunny and Bobby will keep their stepsisters Esha and Ahana out of the family inheritance.

However, a close family friend of the Deols has denied all these rumours, calling them rubbish. The family friend was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "These stories about inheritance disputes between Sunny-Bobby and Esha-Ahana are rubbish, and very ill-timed. No one is a pauper here. There will be no drama, no dispute."

They added that the Dream Girl actress and her daughters can't make any demands on Dharmendra's property. "But Sunny will not keep them out of the family inheritance. Right now, he is too bereaved to think about the road ahead. But one thing is for sure - Esha and Ahana will be part of the Deol family, as their father would have wished", the family friend concluded.

After Dharmendra's demise, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol held the prayer meet for him at Taj Lands End in Bandra on November 27. Hema Malini and her daughters kept a separate prayer meet for the late superstar at their home on the same date. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra among others, attended the two prayer meets.

