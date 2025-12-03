Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video

The Deol family immersed Dharmendra's ashes in Ganga on Haridwar on Wednesday, December 3. One of the clips from the Uttarakhand city has now gone viral, in which Sunny Deol is seen getting angry at a paparazzo secretly recording the Deol family. He lashed out at him, "Paison ke liye kar raha hai na yeh? Kitne paise chahiye tereko? (You are doing all this for money, right? How much money do you want?)."

Veteran superstar Dharmedra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 years, and was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium on the same day. A few days after Dharmendra's demise, the Deol famiy reached Haridwar for immersing his ashes in the holy waters of Ganga. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Sunny's son Karan Deol are seen performing the asthi visarjan rituals on the VIP ghat.

Another clip from the Uttarakhand city has now gone viral, in which Sunny Deol is seen getting angry at a paparazzo, who was seen secretly recording the Deol family during the asthi visarjan ritual. The Gadar actor lashed out at him, "Paison ke liye kar raha hai na yeh? Kitne paise chahiye tereko? (You are doing all this for money, right? How much money do you want?)." The video was shared with this caption on X, "This happened when Dharam Ji's asthi visarjan was going on at Haridwar and someone started recording them secretly. Sunny Deol's anger is totally justified, Respect the family in tough situations or face the heat."

"पैसे चाहिए तेरे को कितने पैसे चाहिए"

This happened when Dharam Ji's asthi visarjan was going on at Haridwar and someone started recording them secretly.

Sunny Deol's anger is totally justified,

Respect the family in tough situations or face the heat.

pic.twitter.com/VFw1jCNByx — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) December 3, 2025

This isn't the first time that Sunny has lashed out at the paparazzi. After Dharmedra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in mid-November and a video showing the Sholay star on ventilator was shared on social media, the Border actor blasted the shutterbugs stationed outside Dharmendra's Juhu residence and shouted at them, "Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**yon ki tarah video bheje jaa rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?)."

Meanwhile, Sunny and Bobby held prayer meet for Dharmendra at Taj Lands End in Bandra on November 27. Hema Malini and her daughters kept a separate prayer meet for the late superstar at their home on the same date. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra among others, attended the two prayer meets.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Gaurav Khanna, strongest contender to win Salman Khan's show, Anupamaa star, has also won...