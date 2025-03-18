Ghatak, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa, was a blockbuster hit and emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and 2nd highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection.

Sunny Deol, who made a roaring comeback in 2023 with the release of Gadar 2, is now expected to take his fans by storm again. Ghatak, arguably Sunny Deol's biggest hit film, is set to be re-released on March 21.

On Monday, the official Instagram page of Red Lorry Film Festival shared the news and wrote, “Brace yourself for the return of a cult classic! GHATAK is hitting the big screen once again at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Relive the action on 21st March 2025 on the big screen!”

Ghatak, which came out during Diwali in 1996, completed 28 years since its release last year. The action film remains a fan favourite for its gripping story, powerful performances, and memorable dialogues. Ghatak, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa, was a blockbuster hit and emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and 2nd highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection in 1996.

Ghatak, inspired by the Hollywood film The Magnificent Seven (1960), is extra special as it is also the lead actress Meenakshi Seshadri's last film to date. After the success of her film Ghatak, Meenakshi Seshadri left the film industry to raise her children in the United States with her husband, where she runs the Cherish Dance School.

Meenakshi Seshadri retired from Bollywood, at just 32, after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. As for Ghatak, the film proved to be a blockbuster, giving Meenakshi Seshadri a last hurrah before she said goodbye to the film world.

Made on a budget of Rs 6.2 crore, Ghatak went on to earn Rs 32 crore at the box office. It would not be wrong to call it Sunny Deol's biggest hit film to date.

READ | This actor, Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor's hero, once singed film for Rs 100, was from famous film family, but could never become superstar because..