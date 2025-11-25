Sunny Deol attacked Hema Malini with a knife after she married Dharmendra? Prakash Kaur once revealed 'every kid wants his father to...'

Prakash Kaur suffered heartbreak when Dharmendra married Hema Malini; however, rumours were rife that it was the late actor's eldest son, Sunny Deol, who was the most unhappy with his father marrying Hema Malini.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story is one of the most controversial but most endearing tales of the film industry. The two, who first met on a film set in the early 70s, quickly fell in love, despite Dharmendra not only being already married but also a father of 4 kids, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Despite being married to Prakash Kaur since 1954, Dharmendra went on to tie the knot with Hema Malini in 1980. His first wife did not divorce him, and the late superstar also chose not to sever ties with his first family.

Did Sunny Deol attack Hema Malini with a knife after she married Dharmendra?

Prakash Kaur suffered heartbreak when Dharmendra married Hema Malini; however, rumours were rife that it was the late actor's eldest son, Sunny Deol, who was the most unhappy with his father marrying Hema Malini. As per multiple media reports, Sunny Deol was so angry that he once allegedly attempted to attack Hema Malini with a knife after her marriage to Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol was 24 when his father decided to marry a second time, and he reportedly expressed his displeasure by addressing Hema Malini as “the other woman” in his father’s life.

While no one in the family confirmed or denied these reports at the time, in a later interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur vehemently denied the claims and said, "This is not true. Every kid wants his father to love his mom the most in the entire world. But this doesn’t mean he would attack if there were another woman who loves his father as well. I am not well-read or educated, but my kids believe I am the most beautiful woman in the entire world. I have raised my kids well, and they have inculcated good manners. I am very sure they will never do anything that hurts someone."

When Prakash Kaur revealed how Dharmendra was dedicated to both his families

After his second marriage to Hema Malini, Dharmendra became a father again, this time to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. In the same interview, Prakash Kaur said that though he could not be a faithful husband, Dharmendra was always a devoted and caring father to all his children.

