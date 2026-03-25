Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur issues notice to remove his mother Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust

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Priya Sachdev Kapur alleged Rani Kapur of "challenging the validity of the trust and seeking to divest the trust of all its assets" thereby rendering her "incapacitated to continue as a trustee of the RK Family Trust."
In an escalation of the ongoing feud in Kapur family of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings aka Sona Comstar, Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, has served a notice to remove his mother, Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust. In her notice, Priya accused Rani of breaching her fiduciary duties and conduct adverse to the interests of the trust and its beneficiaries. Priya said the RK Family Trust was created in 2017 by Rani for the benefit of her only son late Sunjay, who was its sole beneficiary during his lifetime. He was Chairman of Sona Comstar.
Priya alleged Rani of "challenging the validity of the trust and seeking to divest the trust of all its assets" thereby rendering her "incapacitated to continue as a trustee of the Trust." Accordingly, citing clauses in the Trust deed, Priya in the notice said,"You (Rani Kapur) are hereby formally removed as a Trustee of the RK Family Trust, effective March 25, 2026 and consequently, you have no authority, right or locus to act behalf of the Trust, to interfere in its administration, participate in any trust meetings/actions, deal with any Trust properties or possess access in any manner to any Trust documents, data and financial reports etc."
Last year in July, Rani who is a former chairperson of the Sona group and wife of former Chairman Surinder Kapur, alleged that while the family was in the mourning due to the sudden death of Sunjay, some people have chosen this an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy. She had also opposed the appointment of Priya as a Non-Executive Director in Sona Comstar.
The two sides have been locked in legal battle. According to sources, on March 21, 2026, Rani issued a notice purporting to remove Priya as trustee under Clause 8.12 of the Trust deed. The dispute concerning the validity and administration of the RK Family Trust is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.
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