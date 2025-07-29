Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev changes Instagram name, bio amid Rs 30000 crore property dispute

New Income Tax Bill 2025 to change tax rates on LTCG? I-T dept said this
After being appointed as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, Priya Sachdev has changed her Instagram handle from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur.
Ever since the sudden demise of businessman and actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband Sunjay Kapur, a lot of discussion has been going around whether the Raja Hindustani actress and her children Kiaan and Samaira hold any share in his massive estate. Being the ex-chairman of the $3.6 billion Sona Comstar Group, Sunjay has left behind assets estimated to be worth more than Rs 30,000 crore. Amid this property dispute, Sunjay's third wife Priya Sachdev has changed her Instagram name and bio.
Priya Sachdev changes her Instagram name and bio
After being appointed as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, Priya Sachdev has changed her Instagram handle from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur. She has also updated her bio as, "Mother. Entrepreneur. Investor. Non-Executive Director, Sona Comstar. Director, Aureus Investment. Carrying forward the vision of @sunjaykapur."
Rani Kapur's allegations against Priya Sachdev
In a letter written to the board of directors and shareholders of the Sona Comstar group, Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur made shocking allegations that her son passed away under mysterious circumstances in the UK, and while she was in mourning, she was coerced into signing documents which are now being used to usurp the family legacy.
She also mentioned that "certain people" were presenting themselves as spokespeople for the family. Although she didn’t name anyone directly, it was assumed she was referring to Priya - who shares a son, Azarius, with Sunjay, and has a daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage with hotelier Vikram Chatwal.
What Priya said about Sunjay and Karisma's marriage
A month before Sunjay's death, Priya talked about his marriage with Karisma in an interview on Kin and Kindness YouTube channel. She said, "Sunjay’s previous marriage was not a conventional marriage. He had two beautiful children from that marriage. We love them dearly and today we are one beautiful blended family."
