Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdeva was earlier married to.., their marriage lasted only.., after custody battle, her ex-in-laws apologised saying..

Before marrying Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdeva was married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal in a lavish style wedding, attended by 600 guests from across 26 countries, including Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Lakshmi Mittal, and Dr Manmohan Singh.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 11:13 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdeva was earlier married to.., their marriage lasted only.., after custody battle, her ex-in-laws apologised saying..
Priya Sachdeva with Sunjay Kapur and Vikram Chatwal
Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate has caused an inheritance battle among the family. Sunjay's former wife, actress Karisma Kapoor's kids, have filed a civil suit alleging their stepmom, his widow Priya Sachdeva, forged the will. Even Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has also cited objection to the will and accused Priya of 'something unholy'. Basically, everything is boiling down to Priya Sachdeva, Sunjay Kapur's third wife. Did you know that before Sunjay, Priya was married to a rich hotelier? Let's learn more about Priya Sachdeva's first husband. 

Who is Priya Sachdeva's first husband? 

Investment banker Priya Sachdeva was earlier married to famous hotelier and Indian-American actor Vikram Chatwal. Priya's ex-husband was seen in films such as Zoolander and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. Vikram was also a model who became the first Sikh model to appear on Vogue magazine. 

When did Priya and Vikram get married?

As per the reports, Vikram proposed to Priya in 2004, after dating for two years. In February 2006, they got married in a three-city, ten-day destination wedding ceremony. The celebrations were spread across Mumbai in Maharashtra, Udaipur in Rajasthan, and the national capital, Delhi. Reportedly, around 600 guests from 26 countries were travelling around in private jets for the wedding procession. 

image

Who all attended Priya-Vikram's royal destination wedding

Going with the reports, prominent figures like former US President Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Lakshmi Mittal, Prince Nikolaos of Greece, and Former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh were among the guests at the Chatwal-Sachdev's wedding festivities in Delhi. 

image

Priya-Vikram separation, custody battle 

By 2011, reports started coming about the tension between Priya and Vikram. Soon after the birth of their daughter, Safira, they announced their separation, and later got separated in the same year. Their marriage lasted five years due to their 'mismatch between expectation and reality', Priya feeling 'undervalued', and different expectations. 

After their separation, the couple fought a prolonged custody dispute over their daughter. However, Priya was ultimately granted custody of Safira. In 2017, Priya fell in love with Sunjay Kapur; they got married, and he officially adopted Safira. Priya's daughter from her previous marriage is also a legal heir of Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate.

Priya Sachdeva's former in-laws apologised to her

In an interview, Priya revealed, "My ex-in-laws called me apologising... I wasn't valued or appreciated for the sacrifices I made. That was one victory." Currently, Priya is in the news over the ongoing inheritance battle.

Also read: Amid property dispute, WhatsApp chats reveal Sunjay Kapur was HELPING ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, their kids to obtain them...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
