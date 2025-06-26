After the demise of Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev talked about her bond with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, and her kids Kiaan and Samaira.

Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise has once again proved the uncertainty of life. The chairman of Sona Comstar died after suffering a heart attack due to a shock which was triggered after he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing a polo match in London. Sunjay is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev, their son Azarius, daughter Saifra from her previous marriage with hotelier Vikram Chatwal, and son Kiaan and daughter Samaira from Karisma Kapoor.

Priya Sachdev on her bond with Karisma and her kids

Soon after the prayer meet of Sunjay, an old interview of Priya went viral. While speaking to Kin and Kindness, Priya revealed that the kids have brought them together, and Karisma even joined them on vacation.

Priya said, "So we have family groups. We’ve created a Kapoor family group and then they have another Kapoor family group with their mother… and with their mother,r also Sanjay and I have had many conversations together. I call her Lolo. We invited her for tea over to the house, and then after that, from one tea led to a dinner, and she has also joined us on a few family vacations."

Priya on moving on with life without insecurities for the kids

Priya emphasised that they can't change the past, but it's better to leave aside insecurities for the betterment of the kids. She asserted, "I’m confident about my relationship with my husband and she’s in a very good space and she wants the children to bond with the father and so everyone’s grown out of their own insecurities and issues and we’ve had conversations like it’s not about us anymore or our insecurities or our issues." Priya ended the conversation, saying that they have made choices and brought these innocent children into this world. So it's their responsibility to give them a good life. At Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet, Karisma stood beside Priya and family, stating that there is no bad blood among them.

