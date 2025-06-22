Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet was held in Delhi, and apart from the family members, it was attended by his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan.

Businessman Sunjay Kapur left his family alone on June 12, 2025, and on June 22, his close ones mourned his loss with a prayer meet. Soma Comstar's chairman's prayer meet was held on June 22, Sunday, from 4 pm to 5 pm at the Durbar Hall, Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. The prayer meet was attended by the close friends and family members of Kapur. His ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor, continued to extend support to the family, despite their rough past. Karisma, along with their son, Kiaan, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, attended the prayer meeting.

Karisma Kapoor stands with the Kapurs

Delhi photographer Pallav Paliwal shared videos and photos from the gathering on his Instagram. In one video, Karisma is seen standing with family, including his current wife Priya Sachdev, and acknowledging the attendees for supporting them in their grief with joined hands. In another video, Karisma is seen consoling her son, Kiaan, and helping him to move forward. In a video, a visibly emotional Kareena is seen standing with Saif, trying to hide her tears.

Karisma, Kareena, and Saif leave Mumbai to attend Sunjay's prayer meet

Saif is also seen greeting others with joined hands. Among her friends, Neha Dhupia also attended the prayer meet, and she was captured by paps while leaving the venue. A few hours ago, Karisma, Kareena and Saif were seen at Mumbai airport, leaving for Delhi.

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after suffering a fatal anaphylactic shock, caused when he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo in London. He was 53. The last moments of Sunjay Kapur went viral. A video from the grounds went viral, where an unconscious Sunjay is being rescued by medical professionals. The health expert was seen giving CPR to Sunjay, but it all went in vain.

